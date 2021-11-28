Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

TAJBank Wins BusinessDay Newspapers Islamic Bank of The Year Award
Prompt News  - By Tony Obiechina, Abuja Barely two months after it was rated above other competitors to clinch the Leadership Newspapers 2020 ‘Bank Of The Year award, TAJBank Limited has done it again with the winning of the BusinessDay newspapers 2021 ‘Islamic Bank ...

17 hours ago
