Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari, Governors, others grace Ikpeazu son’s wedding
The Nation  - President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors, Captains of Industries and other dignitaries graced Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu son’s wedding at Umuahia, Abia State, on Sunday. Ikpeazu’s son, Jachimike, wedded his heartthrob, Chidinma Onwuenyi, on Sunday. The News ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari, Governors, others grace Ikpeazu son’s wedding Vanguard News:
Buhari, Governors, others grace Ikpeazu son’s wedding
Buhari, 8 governors, others storm Ikpeazu son’s wedding | News | herald.ng The Herald:
Buhari, 8 governors, others storm Ikpeazu son’s wedding | News | herald.ng
Buhari, eight governors, others storm Ikpeazu son’s wedding - P.M. News PM News:
Buhari, eight governors, others storm Ikpeazu son’s wedding - P.M. News
Buhari, Governors, others grace Gov. Ikpeazu son’s wedding The Eagle Online:
Buhari, Governors, others grace Gov. Ikpeazu son’s wedding
Buhari, Governors, others grace Ikpeazu son’s wedding  Posted by News Mirror, November 29, 2021 News Mirror:
Buhari, Governors, others grace Ikpeazu son’s wedding  Posted by News Mirror, November 29, 2021


   More Picks
1 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Two dead, 6 others injured in Bauchi auto crash - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
9 Anambra community petition police over gruesome murder of 20-year-old lady - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
10 Subsidy removal will worsen Nigerians' suffering —PFN to FG - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info