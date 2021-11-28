Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Panic As Gunmen Attack Jos Prison
Sahara Reporters  - A source told SaharaReporters that heavy gunfire could be heard in the area.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen attack Jos Prison The Guardian:
Gunmen attack Jos Prison
Jos prison under attack Peoples Gazette:
Jos prison under attack
Gunmen Attack Jos Prison News Break:
Gunmen Attack Jos Prison
Gunmen attack Jos Prison Prompt News:
Gunmen attack Jos Prison
Gunmen attack Jos prison Pulse Nigeria:
Gunmen attack Jos prison
Gunmen pretending to be visitors attack Jos Prison The Eagle Online:
Gunmen pretending to be visitors attack Jos Prison


   More Picks
1 We went to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria. It had nothing to do with politics  - Foluke Daramola reacts after she and her colleague were called out for allegedly endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Borno paid N19m to fake workers, discovered babies in payrolls – Gov Zulum - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 Nigerian artists that avoid local award shows are suffering from colonial mentality - DJ Jimmy Jatt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 400-level Bayero University student found dead in her hostel after complaining of acute chest pain - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Police arrest Nigeria Immigration Service officer for raid on Justice Mary Odili’s home, to be arraigned along with others - Global Upfront, 6 hours ago
9 Man.United legend Patrice Evra congratulates Lionel Messi for winning his 7th Ballon d?Or ahead of the award ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 Sea Pirates Ambush Oil Workers, Civil Defence Personnel, Kill Four - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info