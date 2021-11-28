Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Restoration of flights between Nigeria, UAE : Air Peace resumes Dubai flights Dec 1
News photo Vanguard News  - Following the restoration of flights between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, UAE on Friday, Air Peace airline yesterday announced the resumption of flights to Dubai through Sharjah with effect from December 1.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

