Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Virgil Abloh, the artistic director for Louis Vuitton and the founder of Off-White, has died after battling cancer privately for years.

 

Louis' parent company, LVMH, announced his

9 hours ago
Influential Louis Vuitton designer, Virgil Abloh, dies of cancer
Influential Louis Vuitton designer, Virgil Abloh, dies of cancer
US Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, 41, dies of cancer
US Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, 41, dies of cancer
Louis Vuitton director Virgil Abloh is dead
Louis Vuitton director Virgil Abloh is dead
Burna Boy reveals Late Virgil Abloh's Intended Role in Next Album
Burna Boy reveals Late Virgil Abloh’s Intended Role in Next Album
Influential Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh Dies Of Cancer At 41
Influential Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh Dies Of Cancer At 41
Virgil Abloh Proclaimed Dead After Silent Battle With Cancer
Virgil Abloh Proclaimed Dead After Silent Battle With Cancer
Off-White Designer Virgil Abloh Dies At 41 After Privately Battling Cancer
Off-White Designer Virgil Abloh Dies At 41 After Privately Battling Cancer
Fashion Designer, Virgil Abloh passes away following battle with cancer.
Fashion Designer, Virgil Abloh passes away following battle with cancer.


