Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rivers police rescue kidnapped job seeker lured from Delta to Port Harcourt, arrest 10 suspected kidnappers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have rescued two kidnapped victims including a job seeker and and arrested ten suspected kidnappers.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Rescues Job Seeker In Rivers, After Being Lured From Delta By Kidnapers News Break:
Police Rescues Job Seeker In Rivers, After Being Lured From Delta By Kidnapers
Police rescue kidnapped job seeker lured from Delta to Port Harcourt, arrest 10 suspected kidnappers Within Nigeria:
Police rescue kidnapped job seeker lured from Delta to Port Harcourt, arrest 10 suspected kidnappers


   More Picks
1 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Man.United legend Patrice Evra congratulates Lionel Messi for winning his 7th Ballon d?Or ahead of the award ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 Three die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
8 COAS to troops: Sustain aggressive offensive against insurgents, bandits - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
9 China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says envoy - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Makinde: Making of a strategist - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info