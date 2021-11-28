Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three Nigerian men, two Thais arrested as police bust transnational cocaine trafficking ring in Bangkok
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Three Nigerian men and two Thais have been arrested in Bangkok on suspicion of involvement in transnational cocaine trafficking.   The three Nigerian men were...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Three Nigerian men, two Thais arrested as police bust transnational cocaine trafficking ring in Bangkok Linda Ikeji Blog:
Three Nigerian men, two Thais arrested as police bust transnational cocaine trafficking ring in Bangkok
PHOTOS: Three Nigerians, 2 Others Arrested as Police Bust Transnational Cocaine Trafficking Ring in Bangkok Within Nigeria:
PHOTOS: Three Nigerians, 2 Others Arrested as Police Bust Transnational Cocaine Trafficking Ring in Bangkok
3 Nigerians nabbed for involvement in cocaine ring 1st for Credible News:
3 Nigerians nabbed for involvement in cocaine ring


   More Picks
1 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 I never said that APC has betrayed me - Femi Fani-Kayode speaks after EFCC invited him for questioning - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Mammoth crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare make first joint appearance outside Nigeria - Legit, 15 hours ago
5 Man.United legend Patrice Evra congratulates Lionel Messi for winning his 7th Ballon d?Or ahead of the award ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Sea Pirates Ambush Oil Workers, Civil Defence Personnel, Kill Four - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 COAS to troops: Sustain aggressive offensive against insurgents, bandits - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
9 China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says envoy - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Makinde: Making of a strategist - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info