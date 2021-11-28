Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Residents cry out as houses in Festac Phase 2 are demolished by the government (photos/video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some homeowners in Festac Phase 2 woke up to their houses being demolished on Sunday morning, Nov. 28.

 

This comes one day after an article announced that the Federal Housing Auth

10 hours ago
