NAF Super Tucano Jet Destroys ISWAP Terrorists Position at Gajiram
News photo TVC News  - A Super Tucano jet of the Nigerian Airforce fleet has eliminated scores of ISWAP terrorists and destroyed their gun trucks in Gajiram, Borno State. The terrorists in several gun trucks attempted to overrun the town when the aircraft arrived at the scene ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

