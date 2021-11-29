Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two soldiers die, troops “annihilate” scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in failed invasion of Army’s FOB, Gajiram
Global Upfront  - Land and Air Components troops of Joint Task Force, North East (NE), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have annihilated several Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter at Forward Operating Base, Gajiram ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops annihilate several BH/ISWAP terrorists, foil invasion of Gajiram Vanguard News:
Troops annihilate several BH/ISWAP terrorists, foil invasion of Gajiram
How Nigerian Troops Killed Many Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists In Borno – Army Spokesman Sahara Reporters:
How Nigerian Troops Killed Many Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists In Borno – Army Spokesman
Troops kill several BH/ISWAP terrorists, foil invasion of Gajiram in Borno [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Troops kill several BH/ISWAP terrorists, foil invasion of Gajiram in Borno [PHOTOS]


   More Picks
1 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 FG bans 91 billionaires, VIPs’ jets, insists on N30bn duty - The Punch, 14 hours ago
3 I'd always adore you, AY Makun praises wife on 13th marriage anniversary - The Punch, 9 hours ago
4 Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
8 Restoration of flights between Nigeria, UAE : Air Peace resumes Dubai flights Dec 1 - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 22 hours ago
10 2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info