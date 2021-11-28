Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspected Kidnappers Shoot Kogi Commissioner, Kidnap Others
Sahara Reporters  - Three persons were said to be in the car when they were waylaid and attacked by the suspected kidnappers.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected kidnappers ambush, shoot Kogi commissioner, kidnap others The Guardian:
Suspected kidnappers ambush, shoot Kogi commissioner, kidnap others
Commissioner Shot, Others Kidnapped In Kogi Independent:
Commissioner Shot, Others Kidnapped In Kogi
Many Kidnapped As Gunmen Shoot Kogi State Commissioner Naija News:
Many Kidnapped As Gunmen Shoot Kogi State Commissioner


