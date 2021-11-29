Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG bans 91 billionaires, VIPs’ jets, insists on N30bn duty
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Government has directed the Nigeria Customs Service to ground 91 private jets belonging to some wealthy Nigerians over their alleged refusal to pay import duties running to over N30bn

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline - The Punch, 15 hours ago
3 Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 16 hours ago
4 2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 NAF Super Tucano Jet Destroys ISWAP Terrorists Position at Gajiram - TVC News, 12 hours ago
7 Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
10 Two dead, 6 others injured in Bauchi auto crash - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
