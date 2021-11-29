EndSARS panels legal, set up by FG through NEC, Adegboruwa replies Keyamo The Punch - A member of the Lagos panel constituted to probe the Lekki shootings of October 20, 2020, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has said that the EndSARS panels set up by state governments across the country are legal and can probe the brutality and extrajudicial ...



News Credibility Score: 99%