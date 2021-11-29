Post News
News at a Glance
I'd always adore you, AY Makun praises wife on 13th marriage anniversary
The Punch
- Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo 'AY' Makun, on Monday celebrated his wife, Mabel, on their 13th marriage anniversary.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"Thank you for making my life better" – Comedian, AY Makun celebrate wife as they mark their 13th wedding anniversary
Page One:
I’d always adore you – AY Makun celebrates wife on 13th marriage anniversary
The News Guru:
I’d always adore you, AY Makun applauds wife on 13th marriage anniversary
PM News:
AY celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with wife Mabel - P.M. News
The Will:
AY Makun Celebrates Wife On 13th Marriage Anniversary
Infotrust News:
I’d Always Adore You, AY Makun Praises Wife On 13th Marriage Anniversary
Gist Reel:
AY Makun and wife celebrate 13th wedding anniversary with throwback photos (Video)
Naija on Point:
Thank You For Making My Life Better – AY Makun Celebrates Wife As They Mark Their 13th Wedding Anniversary
Gist Lovers:
AY Makun and Wife Share Throwback Photos as They Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary [VIDEO]
EE Live:
AY Makun celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with wife, Mabel
Naija Parrot:
“Thank you for making my life better” – Comedian, AY Makun celebrate wife as they mark their 13th wedding anniversary
Tori News:
AY Celebrates 13 Years of Happy Marriage With His Wife, Mabel (Video)
Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Thank you for making my life better ‘ Ay comedian pours encomium on wife for their 13th wedding anniversary
More Picks
1
Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
FG bans 91 billionaires, VIPs’ jets, insists on N30bn duty -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
3
I'd always adore you, AY Makun praises wife on 13th marriage anniversary -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
4
Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
8
Restoration of flights between Nigeria, UAE : Air Peace resumes Dubai flights Dec 1 -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
9
Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria -
Julia Blaise Blog,
22 hours ago
10
2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
