EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Write Christians In Zamfara To Shut Down Churches Or Risk Attacks



A group of bandits has written to the Christian community in Zamfara State, Northwest Nigeria to close churches or risk ferocious attacks, SaharaReporters has exclusively learnt. The Zamfara State police command has confirmed the threat to ...



