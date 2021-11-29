Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Japan to ban foreign arrivals due to Omicron variant
News photo Vanguard News  - Monday said it would ban all new foreign arrivals from Tuesday, Kyodo news agency reported.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Japan to ban foreign arrivals due to Omicron variant The Punch:
Japan to ban foreign arrivals due to Omicron variant
Omicron variant: Japan bans all foreign arrivals - P.M. News PM News:
Omicron variant: Japan bans all foreign arrivals - P.M. News
Japan Bans All Foreign Arrivals To Contain Omicron Variant The Will:
Japan Bans All Foreign Arrivals To Contain Omicron Variant
Japan To Bar Foreign Arrivals Over Omicron Variant Global Village Extra:
Japan To Bar Foreign Arrivals Over Omicron Variant


   More Picks
1 Cross River suspends Calabar Carnival over insecurity, Omicron variant - The Punch, 8 hours ago
2 FG bans 91 billionaires, VIPs’ jets, insists on N30bn duty - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Wizkid and Tems Grab Joint Win at Soul Train Awards 2021 | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
4 Clem Ohamaze breaks down in tears as he gets N8m from Prophet Fufeyin for his surgery | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show - Legit, 15 hours ago
7 "This is the life I once prayed for" – Toke Makinwa writes as she brags about her achievements - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
8 Nigerian governor announces transition to 4-day working week for workers, gives reasons - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers - Comedian Basketmouth - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info