One killed as bandits invade Fulani settlement in Kaduna
News photo Daily Trust  - Bandits have attacked a Fulani settlement in Barakallahu community, Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State, killing a man identified as Imam Abubakar. The bandits were said to have carted away an unspecified number of cows.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

