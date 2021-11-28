Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers - Comedian Basketmouth
Linda Ikeji Blog  - It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers - Comedian Basketmouth

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have their phone numbers" – Comedian, Basketmouth Yaba Left Online:
"It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have their phone numbers" – Comedian, Basketmouth
“It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have their phone numbers” – Comedian, Basketmouth Naija Parrot:
“It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have their phone numbers” – Comedian, Basketmouth
Calling People Out On Social Media Is Lame And Disrespectful Especially When You Have Their Phone Numbers - Basketmouth Tori News:
Calling People Out On Social Media Is Lame And Disrespectful Especially When You Have Their Phone Numbers - Basketmouth


   More Picks
1 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 18 hours ago
5 2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 NAF Super Tucano Jet Destroys ISWAP Terrorists Position at Gajiram - TVC News, 13 hours ago
7 Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff members - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
9 NCC boss, Danbatta tasks NODITS on effective actualisation of mandates - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Two dead, 6 others injured in Bauchi auto crash - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info