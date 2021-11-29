Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa over new COVID-19 variant
Vanguard News  - Rwanda has temporarily suspended direct flights with southern African countries due to concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Omicron: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa Peoples Gazette:
Omicron: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa
Omicron Variant: Rwanda Bans Flights With Southern African Countries Independent:
Omicron Variant: Rwanda Bans Flights With Southern African Countries
Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa - P.M. News PM News:
Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa - P.M. News
COVID-19 Omicron Variant: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa Prompt News:
COVID-19 Omicron Variant: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa
New COVID-19 variant: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa The Eagle Online:
New COVID-19 variant: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa
Rwanda has barred direct flights to and from nine African countries News Wire NGR:
Rwanda has barred direct flights to and from nine African countries
Omicron Variant: Rwanda Bans Flights With Southern African Countries Global Village Extra:
Omicron Variant: Rwanda Bans Flights With Southern African Countries


   More Picks
1 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 FG bans 91 billionaires, VIPs’ jets, insists on N30bn duty - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 I'd always adore you, AY Makun praises wife on 13th marriage anniversary - The Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Wizkid and Tems Grab Joint Win at Soul Train Awards 2021 | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 11 hours ago
5 Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Endsars Panel Not Illegal - A Reply To Festus Keyamo - The Nigeria Lawyer, 7 hours ago
7 Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info