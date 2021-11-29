Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Canada Detects First Cases Of Omicron Variant In Two Travellers From Nigeria
News photo Channels Television  - Canada announced that it has detected its first cases of the new Omicron strain of Covid, in two people who had traveled recently to Nigeria. The government of Ontario confirmed that the two cases are in the capital Ottawa. Both patients are in ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

