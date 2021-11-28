Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why do some people hate pastors and ministers of God despite the good things they have done? - Mike Bamiloye asks
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Clergyman, Mike Bamiloye, has taken to his IG page to ask why Nigerians love to hate pastors and Ministers of God irrespective of the good things they have done.

 

In his post, the cler

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why do some people hate pastors and ministers of God despite the good things they have done? – Mike Bamiloye asks Yaba Left Online:
Why do some people hate pastors and ministers of God despite the good things they have done? – Mike Bamiloye asks
Why Do Some Of You Hate Pastors? – Mike Bamiloye Asks Nigerians Naija Loaded:
Why Do Some Of You Hate Pastors? – Mike Bamiloye Asks Nigerians
It’s A Dangerous Game To Hate Pastors – Mike Bamiloye Independent:
It’s A Dangerous Game To Hate Pastors – Mike Bamiloye
Why do some people hate pastors and ministers of God despite the good things they have done? – Mike Bamiloye asks Naija Parrot:
Why do some people hate pastors and ministers of God despite the good things they have done? – Mike Bamiloye asks
Why Do Some People Hate Pastors Despite The Good Things They Have Done? - Mike Bamiloye Asks Tori News:
Why Do Some People Hate Pastors Despite The Good Things They Have Done? - Mike Bamiloye Asks


   More Picks
1 Manchester United confirm appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog, 46 mins ago
2 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 21 hours ago
8 2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Show-stopping moment Wizkid brought out Chris Brown at O2 concert in London, crowd go wild with excitement - Legit, 8 hours ago
10 NAF Super Tucano Jet Destroys ISWAP Terrorists Position at Gajiram - TVC News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info