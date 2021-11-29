Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


A generation ambushed by drugs, By Dakuku Peterside
News photo Premium Times  - Nelson Mandela, the legendary African anti-apartheid fighter, said the future belongs to the youth, but Barak Obama qualified it by saying that the future belongs to young people with education and the imagination to create.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

A generation ambushed by drugs The Cable:
A generation ambushed by drugs
A Generation Ambushed By Drugs Leadership:
A Generation Ambushed By Drugs
A Generation Ambushed By Drugs Independent:
A Generation Ambushed By Drugs
A Generation Ambushed By Drugs, By Dakuku Peterside The New Diplomat:
A Generation Ambushed By Drugs, By Dakuku Peterside


   More Picks
1 Manchester United confirm appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog, 46 mins ago
2 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 21 hours ago
8 2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Show-stopping moment Wizkid brought out Chris Brown at O2 concert in London, crowd go wild with excitement - Legit, 8 hours ago
10 NAF Super Tucano Jet Destroys ISWAP Terrorists Position at Gajiram - TVC News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info