Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing











Eguabor was last seen on Friday November 12, at Abraham Adesanya E Linda Ikeji Blog - Family and friends of a Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor also known as Molley have declared him missing.Eguabor was last seen on Friday November 12, at Abraham Adesanya E



News Credibility Score: 99%