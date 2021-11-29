Post News
News at a Glance
Endsars Panel Not Illegal - A Reply To Festus Keyamo
The Nigeria Lawyer
- By Festus Ogun, Esq.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Lagos #EndSARS panel was illegal – Keyamo
The Cable:
Keyamo: Lagos #EndSARS panel was illegal...
The Trent:
The #EndSARS Panel Was Illegal – Buhari’s Gov’t
My Celebrity & I:
#EndSARS panel was illegal.
Studio CB55:
#EndSARS panel was illegal.
Instablog 9ja:
Lagos EndSARS panel was illegal, can’t probe military, police – Minister of labour, Festus Keyamo .
National Daily:
Ubani replies Keyamo on legality of #EndSARS panel
Tori News:
Nigerians Lambast Festus Keyamo for Saying EndSARS Panels Are All Illegal
More Picks
1
Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
FG bans 91 billionaires, VIPs’ jets, insists on N30bn duty -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
3
I'd always adore you, AY Makun praises wife on 13th marriage anniversary -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
4
Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
8
Restoration of flights between Nigeria, UAE : Air Peace resumes Dubai flights Dec 1 -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
9
Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria -
Julia Blaise Blog,
22 hours ago
10
2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
