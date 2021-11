2023 Presidency: Nnamdi Kanu weakens Igbo’s chances of producing credible candidate -Yakasai The Punch - A founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum and elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, says the secessionist agitation by the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, weakens the chances of the Igbo people to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%