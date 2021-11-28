Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Clem Ohamaze breaks down in tears as he gets N8m from Prophet Fufeyin for his surgery | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze has been gifted a sum of N8,000,000 for his surgery by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of Christ Mercy Land Ministries.

29 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Prophet Fufeyin Gifts Actor Clem Ohameze N8 Million For Surgery Naija Loaded:
Prophet Fufeyin Gifts Actor Clem Ohameze N8 Million For Surgery
Clem Ohameze burst into tears after receiving N8M from Pastor Fufeyin for surgery Gist Reel:
Clem Ohameze burst into tears after receiving N8M from Pastor Fufeyin for surgery
Veteran Actor Clem Ohamaze Breaks Down In Tears As Prophet Fufeyin Gifts Him 8m For Surgery Naija News:
Veteran Actor Clem Ohamaze Breaks Down In Tears As Prophet Fufeyin Gifts Him 8m For Surgery
Clem Ohameze Receives N8M From Pastor Fufeyin For Surgery Tori News:
Clem Ohameze Receives N8M From Pastor Fufeyin For Surgery


   More Picks
1 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 19 hours ago
6 2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 NAF Super Tucano Jet Destroys ISWAP Terrorists Position at Gajiram - TVC News, 15 hours ago
8 Two dead, 6 others injured in Bauchi auto crash - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
9 Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
10 Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff members - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info