Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Manchester United confirm appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ralf Rangnick has been confirmed as Manchester United’s interim manager until the end of the season.

 

The 63-year-old German left his role as director of sports and development a

46 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: What Ralf Rangnick said after becoming Man United manager Daily Post:
EPL: What Ralf Rangnick said after becoming Man United manager
Official: Man United Confirm Rangnick Interim Manager Complete Sports:
Official: Man United Confirm Rangnick Interim Manager
Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick interim manager The Punch:
Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick interim manager
Manchester United announce Ralf Rangnick as interim manager Daily Times:
Manchester United announce Ralf Rangnick as interim manager
PACK YOUR BAGS!! See The 2 Players That Will Leave Man United After Ralf Rangnick Arrives (See Them) Naija Loaded:
PACK YOUR BAGS!! See The 2 Players That Will Leave Man United After Ralf Rangnick Arrives (See Them)
Man United Appoints Raff Rangnick As Interim Manager Biz Watch Nigeria:
Man United Appoints Raff Rangnick As Interim Manager
How Ralf Rangnick Could Line Up Manchester United XI This Season Independent:
How Ralf Rangnick Could Line Up Manchester United XI This Season
I Am Focused on Making Manchester United Not Just OK:
I Am Focused on Making Manchester United's Season Successful - Ralf Rangnick
Manchester United Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager TV360 Nigeria:
Manchester United Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager
Manchester United Confirm Ralf Rangnick as Interim Manager | Business Business Post Nigeria:
Manchester United Confirm Ralf Rangnick as Interim Manager | Business
Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick interim manager The Eagle Online:
Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick interim manager
Official: Man Utd announce Ralf Rangnick as new manager The News Guru:
Official: Man Utd announce Ralf Rangnick as new manager
Manchester United announce Rangnick as interim manager - P.M. News PM News:
Manchester United announce Rangnick as interim manager - P.M. News
Manchester United officially announce Ralf Rangnick as new manager | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Manchester United officially announce Ralf Rangnick as new manager | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Manchester United Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager Global Village Extra:
Manchester United Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager
Ralf Rangnick Appointed As Manchester United Interim Manager Naija News:
Ralf Rangnick Appointed As Manchester United Interim Manager
Manchester United announce Ralf Rangnick as interim manager Within Nigeria:
Manchester United announce Ralf Rangnick as interim manager
ITS OFFICIAL!!! Man United Unveil Ralf Rangnick As interim Manager [PHOTO] The Genius Media:
ITS OFFICIAL!!! Man United Unveil Ralf Rangnick As interim Manager [PHOTO]
EPL: Ralf Rangnick officially confirmed as new Man Utd manager Kemi Filani Blog:
EPL: Ralf Rangnick officially confirmed as new Man Utd manager


   More Picks
1 Manchester United confirm appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog, 46 mins ago
2 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria - Julia Blaise Blog, 21 hours ago
8 2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Show-stopping moment Wizkid brought out Chris Brown at O2 concert in London, crowd go wild with excitement - Legit, 8 hours ago
10 NAF Super Tucano Jet Destroys ISWAP Terrorists Position at Gajiram - TVC News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info