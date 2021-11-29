Post News
News at a Glance
Manchester United confirm appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ralf Rangnick has been confirmed as Manchester United’s interim manager until the end of the season.
The 63-year-old German left his role as director of sports and development a
46 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
EPL: What Ralf Rangnick said after becoming Man United manager
Complete Sports:
Official: Man United Confirm Rangnick Interim Manager
The Punch:
Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick interim manager
Daily Times:
Manchester United announce Ralf Rangnick as interim manager
Naija Loaded:
PACK YOUR BAGS!! See The 2 Players That Will Leave Man United After Ralf Rangnick Arrives (See Them)
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Man United Appoints Raff Rangnick As Interim Manager
Independent:
How Ralf Rangnick Could Line Up Manchester United XI This Season
Not Just OK:
I Am Focused on Making Manchester United's Season Successful - Ralf Rangnick
TV360 Nigeria:
Manchester United Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager
Business Post Nigeria:
Manchester United Confirm Ralf Rangnick as Interim Manager | Business
The Eagle Online:
Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick interim manager
The News Guru:
Official: Man Utd announce Ralf Rangnick as new manager
PM News:
Manchester United announce Rangnick as interim manager - P.M. News
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Manchester United officially announce Ralf Rangnick as new manager | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Global Village Extra:
Manchester United Appoint Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager
Naija News:
Ralf Rangnick Appointed As Manchester United Interim Manager
Within Nigeria:
Manchester United announce Ralf Rangnick as interim manager
The Genius Media:
ITS OFFICIAL!!! Man United Unveil Ralf Rangnick As interim Manager [PHOTO]
Kemi Filani Blog:
EPL: Ralf Rangnick officially confirmed as new Man Utd manager
More Picks
1
Manchester United confirm appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
46 mins ago
2
Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
5
Police arrest four suspected armed robbers during stop and search in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Two police officers killed, their bodies burnt in Anambra -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
7
Dangote Refinery to Become Highest Employer of Chemical Engineers in Nigeria -
Julia Blaise Blog,
21 hours ago
8
2023: PDP can’t be trusted to rescue Nigeria ― Okechukwu -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
9
Show-stopping moment Wizkid brought out Chris Brown at O2 concert in London, crowd go wild with excitement -
Legit,
8 hours ago
10
NAF Super Tucano Jet Destroys ISWAP Terrorists Position at Gajiram -
TVC News,
16 hours ago
