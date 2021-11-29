Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SuperTV CEO’s murder: Court stalls trial due to witness’ presence of mind
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, before a Lagos High Court

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged murder of Super TV CEO: Trial stalled Vanguard News:
Alleged murder of Super TV CEO: Trial stalled
SuperTV CEO’s Murder: Chidinma’s Trial Stalled Because Witness Is Not Composed Naija Loaded:
SuperTV CEO’s Murder: Chidinma’s Trial Stalled Because Witness Is Not Composed
Ataga’s Alleged Murder: Witness Composure Stalls Chidinma’s Trial Independent:
Ataga’s Alleged Murder: Witness Composure Stalls Chidinma’s Trial
Alleged murder of Super TV CEO: Trial stalled Prompt News:
Alleged murder of Super TV CEO: Trial stalled
Alleged murder of Super TV CEO: Trial of Chidinma stalled The Eagle Online:
Alleged murder of Super TV CEO: Trial of Chidinma stalled
Alleged Murder Of Super TV CEO: Trial Stalled The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged Murder Of Super TV CEO: Trial Stalled


   More Picks
1 Two police personnel missing as suspected gunmen attack Ebonyi Lawmaker - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 "This is the life I once prayed for" – Toke Makinwa writes as she brags about her achievements - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian governor announces transition to 4-day working week for workers, gives reasons - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Seplat in talks to buy ExxonMobil’s Nigerian shallow water asset – CFO - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
7 It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers - Comedian Basketmouth - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigeria, others seal $42.1 billion deals in ongoing African trade fair - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
10 Comedian Senator and wife welcome baby girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info