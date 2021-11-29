Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nude photographs: Court slates January 17 to arraign former Gov Ohakim
Nigerian Tribune  - Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, slated January 17, 2022, for the arraignment of former Governor of Imo State

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

