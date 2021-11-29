Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ballon d’ Or 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss award ceremony
News photo Daily Post  - Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, will not be in Paris on Monday night for the 2021 Ballon d’ Or ceremony.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NOT COMING!! Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Award Ceremony Naija Loaded:
NOT COMING!! Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Award Ceremony
#Ballondor: Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Snubs Ballon D Not Just OK:
#Ballondor: Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Snubs Ballon D'Or Ceremony
Ballon d’ Or 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss award ceremony Edujandon:
Ballon d’ Or 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss award ceremony
Ballon d’Or 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Event Naija News:
Ballon d’Or 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Event
Ballon d Kemi Filani Blog:
Ballon d'Or 2021: Ronaldo to snub ceremony with Messi set to win


   More Picks
1 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 FG bans 91 billionaires, VIPs’ jets, insists on N30bn duty - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 I'd always adore you, AY Makun praises wife on 13th marriage anniversary - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 Wizkid and Tems Grab Joint Win at Soul Train Awards 2021 | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 13 hours ago
5 Louis Vuitton's artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Flight operation to and fro Nigeria still on hold -Emirates Airline - The Punch, 1 day ago
7 Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 Clem Ohamaze breaks down in tears as he gets N8m from Prophet Fufeyin for his surgery | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Cross River suspends Calabar Carnival over insecurity, Omicron variant - The Punch, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info