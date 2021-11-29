Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Parag Agrawal thanks Jack Dorsey as he takes over Twitter
Peoples Gazette
- The Indian-American joined the global tech giant 10 years ago.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Five Things You Should Know About Twitter’s New Chief, Parag Agrawal As Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey steps down from his position, the running of the business is now in the hands of Indian-American, Parag Agrawal. Below are five things to know about ...
Tech Cabal:
Twitter's Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal becomes CEO as Jack Dorsey steps down.
Sidomex Entertainment:
Newly appointed CEO of twitter Parag Agrawal and he takes over from Jack Dorsey #jackdorsey #ParagAgrawal #Twitter #Jack
1st for Credible News:
Jack Dorsey's successor at Twitter: Who is Parag Agrawal?
Gist Reel:
Jack resigned from Twitter today and named Parag his successor.
Edujandon:
Jack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO, Board Unanimously Appoints CTO Parag Agrawal as Successor
More Picks
1
Two police personnel missing as suspected gunmen attack Ebonyi Lawmaker -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
2
Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
"This is the life I once prayed for" – Toke Makinwa writes as she brags about her achievements -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
5
Nigerian governor announces transition to 4-day working week for workers, gives reasons -
Legit,
16 hours ago
6
Seplat in talks to buy ExxonMobil’s Nigerian shallow water asset – CFO -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
7
It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers - Comedian Basketmouth -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Nigeria, others seal $42.1 billion deals in ongoing African trade fair -
Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
10
Comedian Senator and wife welcome baby girl -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...