Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yahoo Boys holding award night: EFCC speaks on raid of Abeokuta hotel - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has spoken on the raid of Conference Hotel in Abeokuta at the weekend.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC confirms arrest of 60 Daily Post:
EFCC confirms arrest of 60 'Yahoo boys' at Gbenga Daniel's hotel
EFCC Arrests 60 Suspects At Leadership:
EFCC Arrests 60 Suspects At 'Yahoo Boys Awards Night'
EFCC arrests 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun Vanguard News:
EFCC arrests 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun
EFCC arrests 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun The Guardian:
EFCC arrests 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun
EFCC arrests 60 at Yahoo Boys’ Awards Night Ripples Nigeria:
EFCC arrests 60 at Yahoo Boys’ Awards Night
EFCC Arrests 60 At News Break:
EFCC Arrests 60 At 'Yahoo Boys' Awards Night
EFCC arrests 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun Prompt News:
EFCC arrests 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun
EFCC arrests 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun The Eagle Online:
EFCC arrests 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun
EFCC arrests 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun The News Guru:
EFCC arrests 60 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogun
EFCC arrests 60 at yahoo boys’ Awards Night in Ogun Republican Nigeria:
EFCC arrests 60 at yahoo boys’ Awards Night in Ogun


   More Picks
1 South-East traders reject new increment in Customs import duty - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
2 Why Buhari should not release Nnamdi Kanu - Northern Elders - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 FirstBank holds non-oil export webinar series, creates awareness of export solutions - National Accord, 22 hours ago
4 Two police personnel missing as suspected gunmen attack Ebonyi Lawmaker - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 N250m orphanage fund: Davido says disbursement about to commence - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Yahoo Boys holding award night: EFCC speaks on raid of Abeokuta hotel - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO - Information Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 How God stopped me from using Jewelry — Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija - Instablog 9ja, 13 hours ago
9 Police rescue soldier, 15 others abducted by insurgents - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
10 Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info