Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Omicron COVID Variant: Travel Ban Placed On Us Must Be Lifted - South Africa's President
News Break  - South Africa's president has condemned travel bans enacted against his country and its neighbours over the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South Africa says travel ban by African nations ‘regrettable’ The Guardian:
South Africa says travel ban by African nations ‘regrettable’
South African president calls for lifting of Omicron travel bans TV360 Nigeria:
South African president calls for lifting of Omicron travel bans
Africa News:
South Africa disappointed at the EU over travel ban
Omicron Variant: South African President Wants ‘Urgent’ Lifting Of Travel Bans Global Village Extra:
Omicron Variant: South African President Wants ‘Urgent’ Lifting Of Travel Bans
‘Prohibition Of Travel Not Informed By Science’, Says Ramaphosa Calling Out Countries Imposing Bans On Southern Africa Forbes Africa:
‘Prohibition Of Travel Not Informed By Science’, Says Ramaphosa Calling Out Countries Imposing Bans On Southern Africa


   More Picks
1 Businessman and chairman of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Maduka, loses wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 FG bans 91 billionaires, VIPs’ jets, insists on N30bn duty - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 Cross River suspends Calabar Carnival over insecurity, Omicron variant - The Punch, 3 hours ago
4 I'd always adore you, AY Makun praises wife on 13th marriage anniversary - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Wizkid and Tems Grab Joint Win at Soul Train Awards 2021 | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 14 hours ago
6 EndSARS panels legal, set up by FG through NEC, Adegboruwa replies Keyamo - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Clem Ohamaze breaks down in tears as he gets N8m from Prophet Fufeyin for his surgery | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Endsars Panel Not Illegal - A Reply To Festus Keyamo - The Nigeria Lawyer, 10 hours ago
9 Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show - Legit, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info