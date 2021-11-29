Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Woman dies saving son from collapsing roof during thunderstorm
Peoples Gazette
- The mother was said to have thrown her body over the child at the very last moment before the roof came down.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
Woman dies saving son from collapsing roof | News | herald.ng
The News Guru:
Woman dies after using herself as shield to save her son from collapsing roof
Daily Nigerian:
Mother dies while saving son from collapsing roof
The Eagle Online:
Woman dies saving son from collapsing roof
More Picks
1
Two police personnel missing as suspected gunmen attack Ebonyi Lawmaker -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
2
Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show -
Legit,
21 hours ago
4
"This is the life I once prayed for" – Toke Makinwa writes as she brags about her achievements -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
5
Nigerian governor announces transition to 4-day working week for workers, gives reasons -
Legit,
15 hours ago
6
Seplat in talks to buy ExxonMobil’s Nigerian shallow water asset – CFO -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
7
It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers - Comedian Basketmouth -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Nigeria records one death, 110 new COVID-19 infections Sunday -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
10
Wizkid shuts down London’s O2 Arena on first day of his 3-day Made in Lagos concert -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
