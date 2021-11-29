Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Woman dies saving son from collapsing roof during thunderstorm
News photo Peoples Gazette  - The mother was said to have thrown her body over the child at the very last moment before the roof came down.

1 Two police personnel missing as suspected gunmen attack Ebonyi Lawmaker - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
2 Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 "This is the life I once prayed for" – Toke Makinwa writes as she brags about her achievements - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian governor announces transition to 4-day working week for workers, gives reasons - Legit, 15 hours ago
6 Seplat in talks to buy ExxonMobil’s Nigerian shallow water asset – CFO - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
7 It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers - Comedian Basketmouth - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Nigeria records one death, 110 new COVID-19 infections Sunday - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
10 Wizkid shuts down London’s O2 Arena on first day of his 3-day Made in Lagos concert - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
