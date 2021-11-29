Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
BREAKING NEWS!! Lionel Messi Wins The 2021 Ballon d’Or For A Record Seventh Time
Naija Loaded
- More to follow…
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Lionel Messi Wins Record-breaking Pichichi Award
Daily Nigerian:
Lionel Messi wins record 7th Ballon d'Or
The Will:
Lionel Messi Wins 7th Ballon d’Or Trophy
Naija News:
Lionel Messi Makes History, Wins 2021 Ballon d’Or
Edujandon:
Lionel Messi wins his record-breaking 7th Ballon d'Or!
More Picks
1
Cross River suspends Calabar Carnival over insecurity, Omicron variant -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
2
FG bans 91 billionaires, VIPs’ jets, insists on N30bn duty -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
3
Wizkid and Tems Grab Joint Win at Soul Train Awards 2021 | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
19 hours ago
4
Clem Ohamaze breaks down in tears as he gets N8m from Prophet Fufeyin for his surgery | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show -
Legit,
15 hours ago
7
"This is the life I once prayed for" – Toke Makinwa writes as she brags about her achievements -
Yaba Left Online,
15 hours ago
8
Nigerian governor announces transition to 4-day working week for workers, gives reasons -
Legit,
9 hours ago
9
It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers - Comedian Basketmouth -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
