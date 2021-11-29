Innocent man discharged and acquitted 3 years after he was remanded in prison on kidnap charges







The man was remanded by a magistrate on a count of kidnap and other related of Linda Ikeji Blog - A man has been discharged and acquitted after spending 3 years in jail for a crime he didn't commit.The man was remanded by a magistrate on a count of kidnap and other related of



News Credibility Score: 99%