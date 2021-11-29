Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Innocent man discharged and acquitted 3 years after he was remanded in prison on kidnap charges
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man has been discharged and acquitted after spending 3 years in jail for a crime he didn't commit.

 

The man was remanded by a magistrate on a count of kidnap and other related of

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Innocent man discharged and acquitted 3 years after he was remanded in prison on kidnap charges Yaba Left Online:
Innocent man discharged and acquitted 3 years after he was remanded in prison on kidnap charges
Innocent Man Set Free 3 Years After He Was Remanded in Prison for An Offence He Didn’t Commit (Photo) Information Nigeria:
Innocent Man Set Free 3 Years After He Was Remanded in Prison for An Offence He Didn’t Commit (Photo)
Innocent man discharged and acquitted 3 years after he was remanded in prison on kidnap charges Naija Parrot:
Innocent man discharged and acquitted 3 years after he was remanded in prison on kidnap charges
Man Freed After Spending Three Years In Prison For A Crime He Didn Talk Glitz:
Man Freed After Spending Three Years In Prison For A Crime He Didn't Commit
Innocent Man Set Free 3 Years After He Was Remanded in Prison for An Offence He Didn Tori News:
Innocent Man Set Free 3 Years After He Was Remanded in Prison for An Offence He Didn't Commit (Photo)


   More Picks
1 FirstBank holds non-oil export webinar series, creates awareness of export solutions - National Accord, 17 hours ago
2 Clem Ohamaze breaks down in tears as he gets N8m from Prophet Fufeyin for his surgery | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Two police personnel missing as suspected gunmen attack Ebonyi Lawmaker - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show - Legit, 1 day ago
6 "This is the life I once prayed for" – Toke Makinwa writes as she brags about her achievements - Yaba Left Online, 1 day ago
7 Nigerian governor announces transition to 4-day working week for workers, gives reasons - Legit, 18 hours ago
8 Seplat in talks to buy ExxonMobil’s Nigerian shallow water asset – CFO - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
9 Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO - Information Nigeria, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info