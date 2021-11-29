Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Innocent man discharged and acquitted 3 years after he was remanded in prison on kidnap charges
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A man has been discharged and acquitted after spending 3 years in jail for a crime he didn't commit.
The man was remanded by a magistrate on a count of kidnap and other related of
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Innocent man discharged and acquitted 3 years after he was remanded in prison on kidnap charges
Information Nigeria:
Innocent Man Set Free 3 Years After He Was Remanded in Prison for An Offence He Didn’t Commit (Photo)
Naija Parrot:
Innocent man discharged and acquitted 3 years after he was remanded in prison on kidnap charges
Talk Glitz:
Man Freed After Spending Three Years In Prison For A Crime He Didn't Commit
Tori News:
Innocent Man Set Free 3 Years After He Was Remanded in Prison for An Offence He Didn't Commit (Photo)
More Picks
1
FirstBank holds non-oil export webinar series, creates awareness of export solutions -
National Accord,
17 hours ago
2
Clem Ohamaze breaks down in tears as he gets N8m from Prophet Fufeyin for his surgery | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Two police personnel missing as suspected gunmen attack Ebonyi Lawmaker -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
4
Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show -
Legit,
1 day ago
6
"This is the life I once prayed for" – Toke Makinwa writes as she brags about her achievements -
Yaba Left Online,
1 day ago
7
Nigerian governor announces transition to 4-day working week for workers, gives reasons -
Legit,
18 hours ago
8
Seplat in talks to buy ExxonMobil’s Nigerian shallow water asset – CFO -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
9
Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO -
Information Nigeria,
1 hour ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...