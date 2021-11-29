Post News
News at a Glance
Omicron: NCDC analysing travellers from countries with confirmed cases
News Diary Online
- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it was analysing outbound and inbound travelers from countries with confirmed cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19. [...]
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
FirstBank holds non-oil export webinar series, creates awareness of export solutions -
National Accord,
19 hours ago
2
Clem Ohamaze breaks down in tears as he gets N8m from Prophet Fufeyin for his surgery | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Two police personnel missing as suspected gunmen attack Ebonyi Lawmaker -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
4
South-East traders reject new increment in Customs import duty -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
5
Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO -
Information Nigeria,
3 hours ago
6
How God stopped me from using Jewelry — Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija -
Instablog 9ja,
10 hours ago
7
Seplat in talks to buy ExxonMobil’s Nigerian shallow water asset – CFO -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
8
Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Police rescue soldier, 15 others abducted by insurgents -
Prompt News,
16 hours ago
10
Lady saves a 13-yr-old girl who snuck out of the house for a blind date with a man she met on Facebook -
Instablog 9ja,
21 hours ago
