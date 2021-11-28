Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


South Africa Responsibly Reported A New Variant of COVID-19 - And The World Is Making Them Pay For It
Okay Africa  - In the world's latest attempt at making COVID-19 Africa's diseases, South Africa is now being punished for good use of the advanced technology that identified the Omicron variant.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South Africa says travel ban by African nations ‘regrettable’ The Guardian:
South Africa says travel ban by African nations ‘regrettable’
Chaos In South Africa As Flights Grounded Over Omicron Leadership:
Chaos In South Africa As Flights Grounded Over Omicron
South Africa: Effect of detecting new COVID variant – Omicron Innovation Village:
South Africa: Effect of detecting new COVID variant – Omicron
South African president calls for lifting of Omicron travel bans TV360 Nigeria:
South African president calls for lifting of Omicron travel bans
Omicron COVID Variant: Travel Ban Placed On Us Must Be Lifted - South Africa News Break:
Omicron COVID Variant: Travel Ban Placed On Us Must Be Lifted - South Africa's President
Africa News:
South Africa disappointed at the EU over travel ban
Omicron Variant: South African President Wants ‘Urgent’ Lifting Of Travel Bans Global Village Extra:
Omicron Variant: South African President Wants ‘Urgent’ Lifting Of Travel Bans
‘Prohibition Of Travel Not Informed By Science’, Says Ramaphosa Calling Out Countries Imposing Bans On Southern Africa Forbes Africa:
‘Prohibition Of Travel Not Informed By Science’, Says Ramaphosa Calling Out Countries Imposing Bans On Southern Africa


   More Picks
1 Cross River suspends Calabar Carnival over insecurity, Omicron variant - The Punch, 7 hours ago
2 FG bans 91 billionaires, VIPs’ jets, insists on N30bn duty - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 Wizkid and Tems Grab Joint Win at Soul Train Awards 2021 | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
4 Clem Ohamaze breaks down in tears as he gets N8m from Prophet Fufeyin for his surgery | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 "This is the life I once prayed for" – Toke Makinwa writes as she brags about her achievements - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
8 EndSARS panels legal, set up by FG through NEC, Adegboruwa replies Keyamo - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 Nigerian governor announces transition to 4-day working week for workers, gives reasons - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers - Comedian Basketmouth - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info