Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Rwanda has become the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to impose a ban on inbound and outbound flights to southern African countries in the wake of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

 

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa over new COVID-19 variant Vanguard News:
Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa over new COVID-19 variant
Omicron: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa Peoples Gazette:
Omicron: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa
Omicron Variant: Rwanda Bans Flights With Southern African Countries Independent:
Omicron Variant: Rwanda Bans Flights With Southern African Countries
Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa - P.M. News PM News:
Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa - P.M. News
COVID-19 Omicron Variant: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa Prompt News:
COVID-19 Omicron Variant: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa
New COVID-19 variant: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa The Eagle Online:
New COVID-19 variant: Rwanda suspends direct flights with southern Africa
Rwanda has barred direct flights to and from nine African countries News Wire NGR:
Rwanda has barred direct flights to and from nine African countries
Omicron Variant: Rwanda Bans Flights With Southern African Countries Global Village Extra:
Omicron Variant: Rwanda Bans Flights With Southern African Countries


   More Picks
1 Cross River suspends Calabar Carnival over insecurity, Omicron variant - The Punch, 8 hours ago
2 FG bans 91 billionaires, VIPs’ jets, insists on N30bn duty - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Wizkid and Tems Grab Joint Win at Soul Train Awards 2021 | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
4 Clem Ohamaze breaks down in tears as he gets N8m from Prophet Fufeyin for his surgery | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Nigerian artist, Marvelous Eguabor declared missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 I want full treatment in Nigeria, Hollywood's Gabrielle Union tells Wizkid as they chill after his London show - Legit, 15 hours ago
7 "This is the life I once prayed for" – Toke Makinwa writes as she brags about her achievements - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
8 Nigerian governor announces transition to 4-day working week for workers, gives reasons - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 It is lame and disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone numbers - Comedian Basketmouth - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info