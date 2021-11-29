Adorable photo of veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, with his son and grandkids







Kome who is RMD's first son got Linda Ikeji Blog - Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, is pictured above with his son, Kome, and his three grandchildren. Kome shared the photo on his Instagram page.Kome who is RMD's first son got



News Credibility Score: 99%