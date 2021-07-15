Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria records 21 new cases of COVID-19 in five states
Within Nigeria  - As the battle against COVID-19 continues, Nigeria has recorded 21 new cases of the deadly disease across five states of the federation.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

NCDC Confirms 21 New Covid-19 Cases In Nigeria AIT:
NCDC Confirms 21 New Covid-19 Cases In Nigeria
NCDC records 21 new COVID-19 cases PM News:
NCDC records 21 new COVID-19 cases
Nigeria records 21 new COVID-19 cases – NCDC The News Guru:
Nigeria records 21 new COVID-19 cases – NCDC
Nigeria records 21 new cases of Covid-19 TV360 Nigeria:
Nigeria records 21 new cases of Covid-19
Nigeria records 21 new COVID-19 cases – NCDC News Diary Online:
Nigeria records 21 new COVID-19 cases – NCDC


   More Picks
1 Why Buhari should not release Nnamdi Kanu - Northern Elders - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 FirstBank holds non-oil export webinar series, creates awareness of export solutions - National Accord, 21 hours ago
3 Two police personnel missing as suspected gunmen attack Ebonyi Lawmaker - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 N250m orphanage fund: Davido says disbursement about to commence - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO - Information Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 How God stopped me from using Jewelry — Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
7 Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Jos jailbreak: Attacker, official, nine inmates killed, 252 inmates on the run - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
9 Omicron: NCDC analysing travellers from countries with confirmed cases - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
10 Police rescue soldier, 15 others abducted by insurgents - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info