I will never forget this – Bella Shmurda thanks Wizkid after performing at O2 Arena for the first time
News photo Correct NG  - Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed known professionally as Bella Shmurda, on Monday night, made his debut appearance and performance at the O2 Arena, London. His performance was one of the highlights of at the day 2 of Wizkid’s Made in Lagos concert ...

7 hours ago
