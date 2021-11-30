Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Policeman accused of breaking Lagos trader's leg for questioning her nephew's arrest
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Lagos-based trader is asking for justice after her ankle was fractured in multiple places when she was allegedly brutalized by officers of the Lagos State Police Command.

 

Esther Eyo

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Policeman breaks Lagos trader’s leg for querying nephew’s arrest The Punch:
Policeman breaks Lagos trader’s leg for querying nephew’s arrest
Police Broke My Leg For No Reason, Lagos Trader Demands Justice News Break:
Police Broke My Leg For No Reason, Lagos Trader Demands Justice
Policeman breaks Lagos trader’s leg for querying nephew’s arrest Within Nigeria:
Policeman breaks Lagos trader’s leg for querying nephew’s arrest
Police Brutality: Officer Breaks Lagos Trader’s Leg For Querying Nephew’s Arrest Naija News:
Police Brutality: Officer Breaks Lagos Trader’s Leg For Querying Nephew’s Arrest
Police Officer Breaks Lagos Trader’s Leg For Querying Nephew’s Arrest (Photo) Tori News:
Police Officer Breaks Lagos Trader’s Leg For Querying Nephew’s Arrest (Photo)


   More Picks
1 FirstBank holds non-oil export webinar series, creates awareness of export solutions - National Accord, 19 hours ago
2 Clem Ohamaze breaks down in tears as he gets N8m from Prophet Fufeyin for his surgery | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Two police personnel missing as suspected gunmen attack Ebonyi Lawmaker - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 South-East traders reject new increment in Customs import duty - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
5 Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
6 How God stopped me from using Jewelry — Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija - Instablog 9ja, 10 hours ago
7 Seplat in talks to buy ExxonMobil’s Nigerian shallow water asset – CFO - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
8 Rwanda becomes first Sub-Saharan African country to ban flights to southern Africa over Omicron COVID - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Police rescue soldier, 15 others abducted by insurgents - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
10 Lady saves a 13-yr-old girl who snuck out of the house for a blind date with a man she met on Facebook - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info