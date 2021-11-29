Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

HR manager, Ivie Ibitoye, warns female applicants against sending ''I want to know you better'' mails to male CEOs after job interviews
Linda Ikeji Blog  - HR Manager, Ivie Ibitoye, has warned female applicants against sending private emails such as ''I want to know you better'' to male CEOs after a job interview has been conducted.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

