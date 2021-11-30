Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trouble as 2 Nigerian travellers test positive for Omicron COVID-19 variant in Canada
Legit  - A professor has raised fears on the possibilit of Nigeria risking travel bans from other countries over the recent detection of the Omicron variant in Canada.

Omicron: Canada adds Nigeria, two other countries to travel ban list Nigerian Tribune:
Omicron: Canada adds Nigeria, two other countries to travel ban list
Canada Bans Travelers from Nigeria, Egypt, Malawi over Omicron Fears This Day:
Canada Bans Travelers from Nigeria, Egypt, Malawi over Omicron Fears
Canada bans travellers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears The Guardian:
Canada bans travellers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over Omicron fears
Canada adds Nigeria, 2 other African countries to COVID Omicron travel ban list Global Upfront:
Canada adds Nigeria, 2 other African countries to COVID Omicron travel ban list


