Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Apple Music Crowns Wizkid As The 2021 ‘African Artist Of The Year’ (See Full List Of Winners)
Tori News
- The platform made the announcement on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with Nigerian global star, Wizkid, amongst the biggest winners.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Apple Music Crowns Wizkid African Artiste Of The Year
Peoples Gazette:
Wizkid crowned African artiste of the year by Apple
News Break:
Wizkid Becomes First African To Win Apple Music Awards
Naija News:
Apple Music African Artist Of The Year: Wizkid Wins Two Awards Within Hours
EE Live:
Wizkid bags Apple Music ‘African Artiste of the Year’ award
Kemi Filani Blog:
I am proud to be representing Africa-Wizkid declares, wins Apple African Artiste of the Year
More Picks
1
South-East traders reject new increment in Customs import duty -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
2
How God stopped me from using Jewelry — Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija -
Instablog 9ja,
18 hours ago
3
Twitter: Lai Mohammed will claim FG forced Jack Dorsey to resign – Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
4
'Prince Kpopogiri taught you huge lesson' Fans react as Actress Tonto Dikeh brags about being a gold digger and pity no one -
Kemi Filani Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Singer Darey Art-Alade and wife, Deola, celebrate 15th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Nigeria’s population growth getting out of hand – FG -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
7
Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO -
Information Nigeria,
11 hours ago
8
I will never forget this – Bella Shmurda thanks Wizkid after performing at O2 Arena for the first time -
Correct NG,
10 hours ago
9
Police rescue soldier, 15 others abducted by insurgents -
Prompt News,
24 hours ago
10
New COVID-19 Variant, Omicron Not Yet Detected In Nigeria – Disease Centre, NCDC -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
