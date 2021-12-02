Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photos and video from the funeral service of Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, wife of Lagos pastor Taiwo Odukoya
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The funeral ceremony of late Nomthi Odukoya, wife of the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Bibel Church. Lagos, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, is currently taking place in Lagos. 

 

2 days ago
Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, Wife Of Lagos Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Laid To Rest
Funeral Service Of Pastor Nomthi Odukoya (Photos)
Funeral service of late Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, wife of Lagos state pastor Taiwo Odukoya, is currently taking place in Lagos.


