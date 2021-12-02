Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
21-year-old photographer arraigned for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend by giving her abortion pills in Adamawa
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State on Monday, November 29, remanded a 21-year-old photographer, Muhammed Zubairu in prison custody over the death of his pregnant girlfrie
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
21-year-old photographer arraigned for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend by giving her abortion pills in Adamawa
Screen Gist:
21-Year-Old Photographer Arraigned For Allegedly Killing His Pregnant Girlfriend By Giving Her Abortion Pills
Within Nigeria:
21-year-old photographer allegedly kills pregnant girlfriend by giving her abortion pills in Adamawa
Naija Parrot:
21-year-old photographer arraigned for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend by giving her abortion pills in Adamawa
Tori News:
Court Arraigns 21-year-old Man For Allegedly Killing His Pregnant Girlfriend By Giving Her Ab*rtion Pills In Adamawa
More Picks
1
Biafra: Ejiofor gives update on treasonable felony trial of Nnamdi Kanu as IPOB cancels ‘sit-at-home’ -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
I appreciate that you made it: Wizkid hugs Obi Cubana, thanks him in heartfelt video for attending his concert -
Legit,
10 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer Ejiofor speaks on court hearing tomorrow - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
4
ISWAP abducts 15 passengers in Borno, allegedly move them into Sambisa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Ekiti 2022: Fayemi orders appointees willing to contest to resign by Dec 18 -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
6
Nnamdi Kanu still standing trial, idea of pardon premature – Malami -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
7
My dad sent Police after me when I left school for music - Davido -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
EFCC arrests 18 suspected illegal oil bunkerers in Port Harcourt -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Elder statesman Amaechi to Igbo youths: Respect my age, stop wanton killings -
The Eagle Online,
13 hours ago
10
Wizkid Announces New Single with Burna Boy at O2 Arena Concert | WATCH -
Not Just OK,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...