Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps
Vanguard News
- The Nigeria Customs and Excise Management amendment bill has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives. The bill which sought to overhaul the existing
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps
Independent:
Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading
News Diary Online:
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps
The Street Journal:
Nigeria Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading In House Of Reps
The Eagle Online:
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales second reading in House of Reps
Daily Nigerian:
Bill to overhaul Nigerian Customs operations passes 2nd reading in House of Reps
DNL Legal and Style:
Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading in House of Reps
Maritime First Newspaper:
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps
Global Village Extra:
Reps Pass Customs Amendment Bill Into Second Reading
The Tide:
Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading
More Picks
1
Singer Darey Art-Alade and wife, Deola, celebrate 15th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Twitter: Lai Mohammed will claim FG forced Jack Dorsey to resign – Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
4
I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite -
The News Guru,
14 hours ago
5
Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO -
Information Nigeria,
23 hours ago
6
Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
7
Senate Seeks Investigation Into Incessant Jailbreaks, Invites Interior Minister -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
8
Insecurity: Zamfara police rescues 24 kidnapped victims -
Daily Times,
22 hours ago
9
I will never forget this – Bella Shmurda thanks Wizkid after performing at O2 Arena for the first time -
Correct NG,
22 hours ago
10
Mambila Power Project: Fashola Slams N2b Libel Suit Against Sunrise Power CEO, Adesanya -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
