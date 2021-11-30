Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigeria Customs and Excise Management amendment bill has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives. The bill which sought to overhaul the existing

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps The Guardian:
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps
Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading Independent:
Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps News Diary Online:
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps
Nigeria Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading In House Of Reps The Street Journal:
Nigeria Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading In House Of Reps
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales second reading in House of Reps The Eagle Online:
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales second reading in House of Reps
Bill to overhaul Nigerian Customs operations passes 2nd reading in House of Reps Daily Nigerian:
Bill to overhaul Nigerian Customs operations passes 2nd reading in House of Reps
Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading in House of Reps DNL Legal and Style:
Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading in House of Reps
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps Maritime First Newspaper:
Nigeria Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps
Reps Pass Customs Amendment Bill Into Second Reading Global Village Extra:
Reps Pass Customs Amendment Bill Into Second Reading
Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading The Tide:
Customs Amendment Bill Scales 2nd Reading


   More Picks
1 Singer Darey Art-Alade and wife, Deola, celebrate 15th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Twitter: Lai Mohammed will claim FG forced Jack Dorsey to resign – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 Customs amendment bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor-Mr Macaroni declares, rejects Sanwo-Olu’s invite - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
5 Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
6 Court overturns demotion of 75 coronet obas in Ogun - The Nation, 16 hours ago
7 Senate Seeks Investigation Into Incessant Jailbreaks, Invites Interior Minister - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Zamfara police rescues 24 kidnapped victims - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
9 I will never forget this – Bella Shmurda thanks Wizkid after performing at O2 Arena for the first time - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
10 Mambila Power Project: Fashola Slams N2b Libel Suit Against Sunrise Power CEO, Adesanya‎ - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info