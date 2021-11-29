Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ICYMI: Orji Kalu asks Nnamdi Kanu to consider consequences of his actions
The Cable  - Orji Kalu, chief whip of the senate, has advised Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to consider the...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Orji Kalu visits Nnamdi Kanu, says The Punch:
Orji Kalu visits Nnamdi Kanu, says 'I'll continue to counsel him'
Real Igbo leaders working behind the scene, Nnamdi Kanu Vanguard News:
Real Igbo leaders working behind the scene, Nnamdi Kanu's family blasts Orji Kalu
Orji Uzor Kalu advises IPOB leader to consider consequences of his actions Premium Times:
Orji Uzor Kalu advises IPOB leader to consider consequences of his actions
Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Calls Out DSS Over Orji Kalu’s visit to IPOB Leader In Custody Independent:
Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Calls Out DSS Over Orji Kalu’s visit to IPOB Leader In Custody
Within Nigeria:
'What I discussed with Nnamdi Kanu' - Senator Kalu visits IPOB leader in DSS custody


1 South-East traders reject new increment in Customs import duty - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 How God stopped me from using Jewelry — Billionaire businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
3 Twitter: Lai Mohammed will claim FG forced Jack Dorsey to resign – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 'Prince Kpopogiri taught you huge lesson' Fans react as Actress Tonto Dikeh brags about being a gold digger and pity no one - Kemi Filani Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Singer Darey Art-Alade and wife, Deola, celebrate 15th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s population growth getting out of hand – FG - The Herald, 13 hours ago
7 Six Things To Know About Parag Agrawal, Who Replaces Jack Dorsey As Twitter CEO - Information Nigeria, 11 hours ago
8 I will never forget this – Bella Shmurda thanks Wizkid after performing at O2 Arena for the first time - Correct NG, 10 hours ago
9 Police rescue soldier, 15 others abducted by insurgents - Prompt News, 24 hours ago
10 New COVID-19 Variant, Omicron Not Yet Detected In Nigeria – Disease Centre, NCDC - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
